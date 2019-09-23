Jan. 11, 1961-Sept. 19, 2019
Mark Anthony Williams, 58, passed at his home in Stockton on September 19, 2019.
Mark was born on Jan 11, 1961, in Independence. He was the son of Thomas Williams and Virginia Lee. He attended Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs and married Amy Rumfelt.
Mark was a diesel truck tire technician in Ft. Worth, Texas, before becoming a tractor mechanic for J.P. Powell in Stockton.
His hobbies included riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, hunting mushrooms and being on the lake.
His family and friends recalled him as being a caring person with a big heart.
Mark was predeceased by his parents and two brothers; Tom Lee Williams and David Howard Williams.
He is survived by three brothers; Carl Edward Williams, Stockton; Terry Leon Williams of Lebanon; and John Williams; three stepchildren; Dewey Foster of Stockton, Lois Daughrity and Carolina Daughrity; and his longtime companion, Robin White.
Arrangements were under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Per his wishes, Mark was cremated.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.