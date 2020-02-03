Lynn Painter

March 5, 1935-Jan. 27, 2020
Gladys Lenore “Lynn” (Earnest) Painter, 84, El Dorado Springs, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Community Springs Healthcare Facility in El Dorado Springs.
She was born March 5, 1935 in Cedar County Missouri, to Lewis P. and Oma Jane (Gannaway) Earnest.
She graduated from Stockton High School in 1954. She married James C. Todd on February 7, 1955, in Reno, Nevada. To this union their son, Mark, was born. On December 7, 1973, she married James S. Painter in Leonardstown, Maryland.
Lynn was an accomplished, specialized seamstress and made inaugural gowns for U.S. Navy graduates in PAC River, Lexington Park, Maryland.
Survivors include son, Mark W. Todd, El Dorado Springs; granddaughter, Valerie Todd, of Kent Island, Maryland; great-granddaughter, Ava Marie Folkman, Kent Island, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
Lynn is preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings; Irene Rippee, Stanley Earnest, Corene Johnson, Freeda Baumgarner, Lamoyne Swager, Tommy Earnest and June Dussault.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton, with interment following in Alder Cemetery, Stockton.
181 words billable w/pic = $73.35