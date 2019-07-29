May 30, 1941-July 19, 2019
Loyd Lee Gruver, 78, Lamar, passed away July 19, 2019, at his home.
Loyd was born May 30, 1941 in Lamar, to Albert Franklin Gruver and Veda Maxine (Eberting) Gruver.
He served in the US Navy from 1958-61.
On December 14, 1970, Loyd married Roza Mary Carmichael in Dallas, Texas.
Loyd was a farmer from 1974-1989, retired as an over the road truck driver in 2002 and provided transportation for the Amish from 2012-16.
Loyd also was a member of Full Gospel Tabernacle.
Survivors include his wife Roza, of the home; a son Clayton "Scott" Springfield, Springfield; three daughters, Debra Kay Robinson and husband David, Hico, Texas, Mary Gene Holder, Jerico Springs, and Lottie Creasy and husband Jeff, Columbia; a brother, Darrell Allen Gruver and wife Denise, Racine; two sisters, Linda Jacoby, Pleasant Valley, and Sharon Perry, Holt; a sister-in-law Susan Gruver, Lamar; nine grandchildren, Quinton Robinson and wife Gaby, Marble Falls, Texas, C.J. Robinson and wife Liz, Austin, Texas, Kyle Holder and wife Jamie, Jerico Springs, Sam, Ben, Abe, and Max Creasy, Columbia, Crystal Manning and husband Cody, Bolivar, and Jessica Lawler and husband Caleb, Springfield; six great grandchildren, Logan, Morgan and Lucian Robinson, Marble Falls, Texas, Jace, Josie Dawn and Jaycie Mae Holder, Jerico Springs.
He is preceded in death by his father and stepmother Albert and Pollyanna Gruver; his mother, Veda Shatz; a sister, Carol Lynn Gruver; a brother, Gerald Gruver; and a sister-in-law, Beth Gruver.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Full Gospel Tabernacle, with burial following in Howell Cemetery.
The family will received friends from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Online condolences may be shared at www.dfhlamar.com.