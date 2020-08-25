Logan Wyatt Baker, age 12 of Stockton tragically lost his life Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He would have been entering seventh grade at Stockton Junior High School. He was born Jan. 22, 2008, and raised in Stockton. He was the loving son of Ashley Coleman Baker.
Logan was bright, kind and a hard working young man. Many people in the community, including teachers and school staff, have commented how sweet, caring and helpful he was no matter what was going on in his life.
He loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing and playing football. Football was his favorite sport where he loved playing center and defensive tackle. He maybe enjoyed tackling the other team a little too much at times. Doing anything outdoors was where he wanted to spend his time. Hunting deer and turkey and fishing were his favorite pastimes. He would tell you he could out-fish anyone, but his brother Dakota may have disagreed with that statement. Logan was an honor roll student, even earning the President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Achievement.
Survivors include his brother Dakota Baker; maternal grandfather Jerry W. Coleman and Julie Newman, Stockton; paternal grandmother Vickie Condren and husband Harold, Bolivar; paternal grandfather, Albert “Buzz” Baker, Dunnegan; and paternal great-grandmother Audrey Reynolds, Bolivar.
Logan had many aunts and uncles who loved him very much, including Carrie Hudson of Colorado; Bridget Plunkett and husband Jeremy, Carl Junction; Jamie Coffey and wife Jessica, Statesboro, Georgia; and Christa Appleby, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Also surviving are numerous great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins, all of whom Logan loved to spend time with when he could. Logan also leaves behind countless friends and teammates.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Ashley, in 2018.
A candlelight vigil to celebrate his life is being planned in the next few weeks and the family will hold graveside services at a later date. He will be committed to eternal rest next to his mother, Ashley, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery in Bear Creek.