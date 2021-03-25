Lloyd Dean Gray was born on Aug. 23, 1929 to Lloyd Clark Gray and Anna Mable Wallace Gray and departed this life on Friday, March 19.
After high school, Lloyd joined the Army and served overseas.
Lloyd worked for Union Wire and Rope until his retirement.
He accepted Christ as his savior just months ago and was excited to tell everyone about it.
He was an avid hunter and loved hunting for quail, deer and turkey. He was a fisherman and enjoyed the outdoors, especially coming to his sister Neva Huff’s farm in Jerico Springs and spending time with her.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Forest and Keith Gray, and a sister, Velma Stockstill.
Survivors include his long time companion Roberta Knox and his sister Neva Huff of Jerico Springs.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences may be left at blandhackleman.com.