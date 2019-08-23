Leo Leblanc, 92, Bolivar, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Cox Hospital South.
Leo was born Oct. 28, 1926, in Providence, Rhode Island to Elzear and Ada Leblanc. He was a World War veteran, serving in the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Glee Leblanc; two daughters Margarita Leblanc, Lorraine Glass and husband Curt; four step-children: Daryl and Lois Huchteman, Cheryl and Dan Polodna, Kris and Sarah Huchteman, Brian and Jennifer Huchteman; grandchildren; Lee and Christine Venning, Jeff and Jenny Venning, Sam Glass; in addition to many other grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held noon Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood, Springfield