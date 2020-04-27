Graveside services for Kurt Surber, who went to be with his beloved Savior on April 22, will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 27, Botts Cemetery, Meadville.
Anyone comfortable with strict social distancing is welcome. Joining the family by remaining in your cars also is encouraged. Your kind presence will be felt, even though they will be unable to receive your handshakes and hugs at this time.
There also will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 2, to celebrate Kurt's life.
This will be more of an outdoor social gathering for those of you who feel safe in joining us.
The memorial service will be held at the Hugh Abercrombie property located at 12327 S. Hwy 39, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/kurt-surbers-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.