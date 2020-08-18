Sep. 3, 1939-Aug. 15, 2020
Keith Irvin was born Sep. 3, 1939, in Kansas City, to Homer E. Irvin and Nellie Powell Irvin. He passed away Saturday, Aug. 15.
Keith attended Stanley High School with the class of 1957. He started a bricklayer apprenticeship with the Local 18 union immediately afterwards. He was a fourth-generation brick mason and was very proud of his occupation. Working for his family was his whole being.
He met Malinda Reid in the fall of 1958 and married her in 1960. To this union was born two sons and a daughter. They were married 25 years. In October 2000 he married his love, Patricia Teasley, and he inherited another set of kids. He laid brick all over Kansas City for most of his adult life and retired in Stockton, to Poverty Knob, to putter and flea market with his pipe and overalls.
Survivors include his wife, Pat; brother, Darrell; his children. Kelvin Keith Irvin II (Leann), Kimberly Kay Schussler and husband Kirk, Homer Earl Irvin and wife Carla, Pamela Kay Metcalf and husband Kevin, Teresa Cathleen Brooks and husband Brad; and Gary S. Gatlin; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren who he loved to dote on and spoil with his treasures, along with a passel of nieces and nephews.
He is preceeded in death by his parents and his siblings; Tiss, Tine, Sonny, and Wanda.
Visitation wiil be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 21, at Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Kansas, with burial following in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Pall bearers are Kit Irvin, Derrick Irvin, Trey Caraway, Austin Caraway, Randall Caraway, Martin Simpson, Christopher Simpson and Jedadiah Simpson. Honorary pallbearers are Kyle Cox, Jon Caraway, Joseph Wealot, Joe Smith, Matt Wilkerson and Travis Reeves.