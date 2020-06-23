Our cherished and beloved son, born on Sept. 18,1987 in Brooklyn, New York, was taken home suddenly to be with his Lord and Savior in Olathe, Kansas on Thursday, June 18.
God knew he was struggling and tired so he took him home. He loved our Lord and always tried to save lost souls.
He was raised in Arlington, Texas, until moving to Missouri at the age of 17. He spent his last 10 years living in the Kansas City area.
Justin was a kidder and had a great sense of humor. His nickname was “Curly” to his friends because of his thick, beautiful, curly hair.
Survivors include parents Mike and Laurie Wolters; brother Chris Wolters; son Jayden Wolters, all of Stockton; aunts and uncles Waland and Lynne Burger of Stockton, Raymond and Miranda Horsburgh; and cousin Kelsey Horsburgh of Arlington, Texas.
Psalm 23 King James Version:
The Lord is my Shepard, I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures, he leadeth me beside still waters.
He restoreth my soul, he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.
Yea, though I walk thru the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies, thou anointest my head with oil and my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
A small family-only graveside service will be held at Agapé Cemetery, Stockton. Pastor Burton will be officiating. We appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy at this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Justin's name to Agapé Boarding School, Stockton.