Juanita H. (Francis) Gumm, 88, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lake Stockton Health Care Facility.
Juanita was born Nov. 25, 1931 as the daughter of Melvin Moss and Roberta Killingsworth Francis in St. Clair County. She was a retired housekeeper and well-known waitress from the Holiday House Restaurant for many years.
Juanita was a member of Stockton Church of Christ. She loved the outdoors, working in her yard and spending time with her grandchildren. She always was the life of the party and kept everyone entertained.
Survivors include daughter Vicki Barnett and husband Ed; son Mark Gumm and wife Julie; son Greg Gumm and wife Melinda; and daughter Tonya Hicks and husband Doug; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her daughter Debbie; mother and father; and also a brother and sister.
Visitation 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 30, with funeral services following at 11 a.m., Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. Burial will follow services at Freeman-Holesapple Cemetery, Collins.