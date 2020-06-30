Johnny "Joe" Coulter died peacefully in his home in Filley on Friday, June 26.
He was born Nov. 12, 1935 to Archie Hiram and Mary Amanda (Campbell) Coulter in Taney County, Missouri. He grew up in Taney County and graduated from Forsyth High School. He then went to work at Owens Corning in Kansas City.
He met his future wife, Norma "Jean" Pate on a blind date in Cedar County, Missouri. The two fell in love and were married on March 24, 1956.
After living in Kansas City for a few years, Joe and Jean moved to Cedar County where Joe began farming and custom harvesting. He eventually owned and operated Coulter Custom Harvesting until he retired and turned the business over to his sons in 1991.
Joe was baptized in 1982 and was a member of the Filley Christian Church.
Joe enjoyed spending time working on his farm, checking his cattle and driving his 6115-M John Deere tractor. He was an avid reader and loved reading about history and western novels.
He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers; Earl, Carl, Roy, Paul and Bobbie Lee Coulter.
Survivors include his wife, Jean, of the home; two sons, Robert and wife Leesa of Stockton, Ron and wife, Robin of Jerico Springs; one brother, Ray Coulter of Forsyth; 10 grandchildren, Jenelle, Jessica, Chance, Ryan, Courtney, Camden, Brennan, Sawyer, Chayson, and Bryson; 15 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Show Me Christian Youth Home are encouraged.