June 12, 1951-July 5, 2019
John David Albrecht, longtime resident of Jerico Springs, died Friday, July 5, 2019.
He was 68 years old and resided in Springfield.
John was born in Jerico Springs on June 12, 1951. He had two older sisters, Eva and Linda.
He attended Jerico Springs Elementary School, then Stockton High School, where he graduated in 1969. He also attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield for a year and then returned to the family farm in Jerico Springs.
John worked as a carpenter and in construction through young adulthood. His happiest days were spent living and working on the farm raising cattle.
He leaves behind three daughters, Keri Barnes and husband Dallas and children, Garrett, Owen, Salvador and Isabel; Jamie Cahill and her husband, Brandon and children, Jordan, Layne and Gracie; Johnna Burton and her husband, Pete; his oldest sister, Eva Riebold and her family; and Linda Albrecht's children, Becky Mathis and Joshua Noggle and their families, respectively.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter (Buck) and Vera Albrecht and his sister, Linda Albrecht.
For all those who would like to gather to remember John, a casual memorial service will take place at the Cedar Gap Shelter 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 18, on top of the Lake Stockton Dam, adjacent to the Senator Kit Bond Information Center, Stockton.