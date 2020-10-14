John Arthur Hedges, 88, Independence, passed away peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospice House on Monday Oct. 6.
John was born to Charles “Oscar” Hedges and Effie (Yost) Hedges on April 2, 1932, in Stockton.
He loved traveling, cruise ships and meeting with his friends at Hardee’s.
Survivors include his daughters Carolyn Johnson and husband Edward of Houston, Texas, Janice Shores of Minot, North Dakota, and Cathy Leach of Moore, Oklahoma; brother John “Alan” Hedges and wife Sandi of Liberty; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Mildred (Karrick) Hedges; brother Charles Hedges, Jr. (missing in action during WWII); and his parents.
John’s graveside service was held 10 a.m., Thursday Oct. 8, in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens, Independence.
Final arrangements were entrusted to Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence, and online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com.