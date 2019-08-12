November 21, 1938-February 21, 2019
Surrounded by loved ones, Jerry Wayne Harris, age 80, peacefully passed away at his home in Ben Lomond, California.
Jerry was born November 21, 1938, to George Thomas Harris and Myrtle Leota Broyles Harris. He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Betty Smith, Pat Barnes, Nancy Stockton and Donna Simmons.
Jerry attended a one room schoolhouse and graduated from Stockton High School in 1955. Following graduation, Jerry joined the Army Reserves as a surveyor, while working as a carpenter. He moved to California for an employment opportunity. He devoted evenings to night school learning the skills to become a superintendent for Bogard Construction.
The son of a farmer and an outdoorsman, Jerry was an avid fisherman, hunter, rock and fossil, and Native American artifact collector. Jerry enjoyed traveling to National Parks, Belize and an epic fishing trip to the wilds of Russia.
Jerry was known for his sense of humor and his willingness to help others. He also was a Rhododendron and Azalea expert.
He is survived by his daughter Kristina and her husband Alexei; two grandchildren, Anastasia and Zane; his long time sweetheart, Kay Peterson; and multiple nieces and nephews in southwest Missouri.
A graveside service will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery in Bear Creek.