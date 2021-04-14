Janice Arlene (Ott) Anderson went to be with her Lord on April 11, 2021 after a brief illness. Janice was born at home near Stockton, MO on June 13, 1956 to Robert L. and Hazel L. (Richardson) Ott. Janice grew up in Stockton where she was an active member of the Stockton Christian Church having been baptized at a young age. Janice graduated from Stockton R-1 Schools in 1974, attended college at Southwest Missouri State University and later Draughn’s Business College both in Springfield.
Janice was set up for a date with Ted by Ronnie Miller in June 1984 and they were united in marriage on Nov. 18, 1984 by pastor Merle Newton. They enjoyed 36 years of wedded bliss.
Jan worked 36 years in banking and retired from Simmons Bank in July 2020 after working at the Stockton location for 31 years. Janice was an avid walker who loved to read and found joy in retirement spending more time with family and taking care of her youngest granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband, Ted, of the home; her father, Robert Ott, of Stockton; sisters Carol (Tim) Poynor of Phelan, CA; and Revonda (David) Scott of Dunnegan; a brother, Mike (Lynne) Ott of Springfield; and children Karen (Mat) Brown, Lebanon; Pamela Allen, Dyersburg, TN; and Frank (Brandy) Anderson of Stockton; and numerous beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Janice was preceded in death by her grandparents, mother and an infant brother.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, at Stockton Christian Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 13, at Bland-Brumbeck Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Burial will be in Alder Cemetery near Stockton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.