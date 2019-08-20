May 27, 1956-Aug. 18, 2019
James “Pete” Milton Koontz Jr., 63, Stockton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Pete was born on May 27, 1956, in Iowa City, Iowa, to James Milton Koontz Sr., and Judy Kay Bodkin Koontz.
Pete was a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, brother and friend to everyone.
Pete served in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintainer for the F-4 Phantom fighter jets at Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta, Georgia.
Pete was retired from Hallet Materials in Iowa as a heavy equipment operator and had an affinity for war based films, history and anything educational. Pete also was a published poet for his poem called “Grandma’s Cookies”.
He will always be remembered for his endless generosity.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Koontz Sr.; and sisters Janet Hayes and Julie Cook. Survivors include his mother, Judy Koontz; wife of 39 years, Diana; daughter, Sarah Storment and her husband Jeremy, Stockton; son, Peter James Koontz and wife Katie, Republic; son, John Koontz, Stockton; and loving grandchildren Jordan, Gaige, Mason, Sophia, and Noah Koontz; sisters, Joni Hicks, Jody Anderson and Joleen Koontz; brothers Jack Koontz and Joe Koontz; and many relatives including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.