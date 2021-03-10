James Paul Tucker, age 63, Fort Scott, Kansas, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at his home. He was born on July 24, 1957, at the Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott, the son of Rev. James D. and Betty J. Tucker.
He was united in marriage to Carolyn Ann Hayward Tucker on April 18, 1980, in El Dorado Springs. To this union was born two children, Mariam Ann Tucker Self and Aaron James Tucker.
As a “preacher’s kid” he was exposed to the love of God and the way of salvation from birth. He received Jesus as his Lord and Savior as a small child at home. He had a Christian education all through grade school and high school, attended Rio Hondo College in Whittier, California, and Fort Scott Community College for printing, auto-tuneup, and welding classes. He also attended a piano tuning and regulation class at Pittsburg State University. He successfully completed all four levels of the Joplin Nazarene Ministerial Studies, earning As in all 27 classes, concluding in 2006.
Jimmy was employed in Systems and Information Services at The Western Insurance Companies from 1979 to 1986. He then worked as a top pressman at Ward/Kraft from 1986 until April 2017.
He felt a call to the ministry in 1988. God spoke to him about preaching the truths he had been reading. He and Carolyn began a jail ministry in 1993 lasted five years in Fort Scott. In 2000 the Lord gave him a dream of people waiting in line for the judgment. God told him to tell the people what He required. While reading Charles G. Finney’s theology on the attributes of love, he experienced love shed abroad in his heart. His heart was opened to the reality of God’s love and he surrendered himself to a lifelong relationship with his Savior.
He was a passionate worker in the church, serving in various capacities of ministry: Sunday School teacher, worship leader, board member, sound engineer, home Bible studies, music ministry, counselor, and many Spirit-led endeavors. The Fort Scott First Church of the Nazarene issued nine local minister’s licenses to Jimmy, with the first one in 1998. He served as assistant pastor for the Independent Holiness Church, and fill-in preaching. He was pastor of the Diamond Community Church in Fort Scott from October 2016 until his resignation in September 2020.
Jimmy was a faithful husband, “all-in” dad and father-in-law, and a devoted and playful “Pappy” to his three granddaughters. He honored his parents, loved his siblings, and genuinely cared for his family and friends. He loved to help people any way he could, and was especially concerned about the spiritual welfare of everyone he knew. He truly walked in love and was honest in all his dealings. He loved the Word of God and desired to know and do the will of God.
Survivors include his devoted wife Carolyn Ann, two children and their spouses: Mariam and Levi Self of Peculiar, Aaron and Cynthia Tucker of Asbury; three granddaughters: Lydia Mae, Felicity Ann, and Vivienne Hope Self; his parents Rev. James D. and Betty J. Tucker; brothers Roger and Genie Tucker, Mark and Brenda Tucker, Joe and Belinda Tucker; sisters Carma Tucker, and Kerri and Kirk Bland; brother-in-law Randy and Corda Hayward, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Visitation services were held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Cheney Witt Chapel. Funeral services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Fort Scott Church of the Nazarene. Burial followed in the Evergreen Cemetery. Both the visitation and funeral service were open to the public.
Memorials are suggested to Fort Scott Christian Heights or Jailhouse Rock Ministries, Inc. and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701.