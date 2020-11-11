James “Jim” Leroy Floyd, 86, El Dorado Springs, passed away in Springfield, on Nov 7, 2020. Jim was born May 6, 1934, in Stockton, the son of David Elva and Jemima Elizabeth Floyd. Jim attended West Union School until eighth grade. He attended West Union Church, where he was saved and baptized at a young age. Jim joined the United States Army in October of 1953, and proudly served his country in Korea during the Korean War as a mechanic.
Jim married the love of his life, Elda (Reeder) Floyd, on Nov. 24, 1956. They were married for fifty-seven years, and from this union, four children were born. Jim was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa. He enjoyed attending and supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren at their numerous activities, and it was always known when he was around. Nothing made him happier than when a new baby entered the family — he made sure to kiss them on top of their head every chance he got. Jim owned and operated Santa Paula Awning Co. from 1971-1980. Jim was a 60-year life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 257, where he was an active member until the time of his passing. He was also a life member of American Legion Post 233 and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Jim also drove a bus for several years at El Dorado Springs R-II School District. He always remembered the kids he hauled and loved to share his stories from the bus.
Preceding Jim in death are his wife, Elda; his parents; siblings Helen, Wilma, Billie, Nona, Carl, Cecil, Sherman and Fern; and one infant son, Ricky Dale.
Survivors include his three children, Bob and wife Debbie of El Dorado Springs, Roger and wife Terry of El Dorado Springs, and Ronnie and wife Michaele of Clever; his grandchildren Josh and wife Polly of El Dorado Springs, Jamie and husband Adam Dudley of Ozark, Trent and wife Abby of El Dorado Springs, Tara and husband Austin Parks of Lamar, Taylor and husband Nathan Isakson of Lawrenceburg, Sarah and husband Mike Hart of El Dorado Springs, Collin of Springfield, Sarah and husband Chad Rohrer of Clever, Rebecca Vetsch of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Madison Vetsch of Clever, and NaTausha Coleman of Walker; twenty-one great grandchildren; sister Edna Cowan of Kansas City; brother Tommy Floyd of Springfield; brother-in-law Darrel and wife Daisy Reeder of El Dorado Springs; sister-in-law Wanna Crisp of El Dorado Springs; and many other friends and family.
A funeral service for Jim Floyd was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the Community Church of El Dorado Springs, with Rev. Chad Daniel and Rev. Brent Bland officiating. Interment followed at Love Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Josh Floyd, Trent Floyd, Adam Dudley, Mike Hart, Austin Parks and Nathan Isakson. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Mays, Jerry Cowan, Jeff Baker, Randy Cowan and Chance Cyr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home, benefiting the VFW National Home for Children (Eaton Rapids, Michigan) and/or Community Church of El Dorado Springs.
