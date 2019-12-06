Jim was born March 19, 1936, in Tulare, California, to Jess and Norene (Bentley) Kimbro, and passed away on Dec. 4, 2019, in Stockton, Missouri at the age of 83.
Jim married Terrie Barnes on Nov. 22, 1958. He was absolutely adored by her for all of their 61 years together. They had two children: a son, Bret Kimbro and wife Kathy of Sacramento, California and a daughter Lorri, who preceded him in death. Jim and Terrie have three grandchildren: Erin, Daniel and Laci; and four great grandchildren: Thomas, Kylie, Auriana and Clara, who all live in California.
Jim served his country in the Air Force from Dec. 7, 1953, to Oct. 2, 1957, stationed at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. After leaving the military he became an aircraft mechanic as a civilian employee at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento, California for 13 years.
He later became a Fire Sprinkler Engineer for Grinnell Fire Protection for the remainder of his working years. Jim retired in 2000 and moved to Missouri.
Jim also was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen Kimbro and Kenneth Kimbro, and a sister, Bobbie.
Surviving Jim are his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.