Irene Hamby, a longtime resident of Stockton, passed away Monday, Sept 2, 2019.
She was born Jan. 11, 1935, to Wilbert and Mildred Rutledge in Cedar County.
Survivors include her daughter Sandra and son-in-law Roberto; son Billie Wayne and wife Luanne; grandson Michael Hamby and wife Tara; great-granddaughter Alea; and great-grandson Jackson Hamby; sisters Betty Jo Smith and Sue Drake; brothers Virgil Rutledge and Dwain Rutledge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Billie Hamby, a son, Denzil and grandson Lee Hamby.
Irene loved her garden, flowers and quilting — but her love for her family rose above all those.
Visitation was 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, with burial following in Lindley Prairie Cemetery, Stockton.