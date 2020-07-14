Helen L. Emshwiller, 94, Fair Play, passed away Thursday, July 9, in her home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1925, in Ellensburg, Washington, to Bert K. and Jessie May (Abbott) Hunter.
She was united in marriage to William “Buster” A. Emshwiller Jan. 21, 1947, and to this union two children were born.
She helped Buster run the MFA service station in Fair Play until retirement in 1988.
She is a long-time member of the Bismont Missionary Baptist Church.
Helen was a good mother, grandmother and loved her entire family very much.
Survivors include her daughter LuAnn Redburn of Fair Play; granddaughters Alicia Zanatta and husband Chris, and Amber Christakos and Joshua Sicard, all of Fair Play; five great-grandchildren, Owen Snell and wife Jena of Branson, Selena Christakos, Praley and Moxley Zanatta, and Aaliyah Sicard, all of Fair Play; and one great-great-granddaughter on the way; two brothers, Joe Hunter and wife Bettie of Bolivar, and Max Hunter and wife Gayla of Stockton; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Larry Emshwiller; two sisters, Frances Hunter and Ruth Coleman; and three brothers, Franklin, Bill, and Dale Hunter.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at Pitts Chapel, Bolivar, with Bro. Mike Bruce officiating.
Burial will follow services in Shady Grove Cemetery, Aldrich.
Online condolences may be made at www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com and arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.