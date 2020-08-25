Harry Lester Beckley, 83, Lockwood, passed away on August 21, after his battle with lung cancer.
He was also lovingly known as Harry Lester, H.L., Homer, Dad, Daddy and Papa. Although he is gone from this earth, he will never be forgotten.
Harry was born January 6, 1937, in Jerico Springs, to parents Ray and Bernice Beckley. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1954 and attended Missouri University in Columbia, for two years before joining the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Guam with Air Rescue.
He married Norma Lou (Rector) in 1958, in Miami, Oklahoma, and moved to Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska where he was in the 544th Recon Tech GP.
In 1960, they moved to Lockwood, where Harry began his career at MFA Farmers Exchange. He worked up through the ranks and retired in 1975 as general manager. Through the years he enjoyed visiting with the local farmers and their families and the truckers that hauled grain for the community.
In 1972 they moved to Jerico Springs, where Harry started farming and raising cattle (his lifelong dream) part-time until he retired from MFA in 1975. Then he enjoyed farming full-time, his family and an occasional bird hunt with one of his many favorite bird dogs. Harry retired from farming in 2012, and moved back to Lockwood.
He was a huge St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved to talk the “Cards” with other fans and family. He was known to give unsolicited coaching advice along the way.
For several years, Harry was a loyal volunteer fire fighter for the Jerico Springs Fire Department and he enjoyed supporting the community. Harry was a member of the Lockwood United Methodist Church and a member of the Lockwood American Legion Roy E. Carr Post 372, where he served as the finance officer.
He is survived by his wife Norma of Lockwood; his eldest son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Caroline Beckley of Mount Vernon; his daughter, Shari Beckley of Reeds Spring; and his youngest son, Brent and Carey Beckley of Jefferson City; his grandchildren, Ashley Beckley of Fair Play; Brandon and Christie Beckley of Humansville; Bryce Beckley of Orlando, Florida; and Cade Beckley of Jefferson City; his great grandchildren, Reagan and Riley Stapp and Colton Beckley and Haliene Aman and Olivia Beckley; a sister-in-law, Dee Beckley of Springfield; and a brother and sister-in-law Tom and Shirley Beckley of Springfield; along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Bernice Beckley; and one brother, Bill Beckley.
Graveside services were held 11 a.m., Friday, Aug 24, at the Brasher Cemetery, north of Jerico Springs, under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to “The Crossing” in care of the United Methodist Church, Lockwood.