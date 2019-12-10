Harold Wagner, 100, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was affectionately called “Popo” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Harold was born on July 11, 1919, in Kansas City, Kansas, to John and Frances Wagner. He graduated from Shawnee Mission High School in 1938. After graduation, he attended the Missouri Aviation Institute. This led to a series of jobs in aircraft factories.
Harold proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy, teaching officers and enlisted men aircraft maintenance and inflight radar training at the Miami Naval Air Station. After discharge, Harold worked for Trans World Airlines. From there he made several career advancements including working for Bendix Corporation for 21 years.
Harold pursued many interests in his lifetime including farming, real estate and wood working.
He is survived by his daughter Jeanette York and husband Benny, Stockton; Janet Atwill of Knoxville, Tennessee; Mary Rose Hoff and husband Brian, Rogersville; and David Atwill and wife Jan, Chadwick.
Grandchildren Christine Jones and husband Weldon, Eric Pettit and wife Erin, Justin York and wife Jen, Travis Uptegrove and wife Kristina, Chayilah Oldham and husband Daniel, Peter and David Foltz, and Amanda Hoff.
Greatgrandchildren, Axel and Adrial Jones; Emily, Elicia, Ellie, and Ethan Pettit; Aaron, Luke, Caleb and Nathaniel Uptegrove; Baylor and Bently York.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances; his first wife, Mildred Wagner; his second wife, Joan Wagner; and his daughter, Annette Mogan.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. Visitation with family will be held on 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Gideons International are encouraged.