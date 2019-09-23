Dec. 3, 1938-Sept. 22, 2019
Harold Burmester was born Dec. 3, 1938, to Walt and Ethel (Deardorff) Burmester. He went to his heavenly reward at his home September 22, 2019, surrounded by family.
Harold was employed by MFA Livestock Feeder Pig Division from 1974-1992 and was also a long time agent and board member for Cedar County Farmers Mutual. He also was a founding board member of the Cedar County Soil and Water Conservation District in 1964. He derived his greatest pleasure from his farm and cow/calf operation near Jerico Springs, where he resided for over 60 years.
Harold was an active member of St. Andrews Lutheran Church, serving on various boards, committees and attending services faithfully for over thirty years.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his infant son Jay; as well as his two sisters, Doris Enfield and Dorothy Cates.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years Linda (Clayton); his two daughters, Vonda Cooper and husband Steve, Shyla Schilling and husband Jeff; his sister Janice Hendricks and husband Max; and his brother-in-law Wallace Enfield. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and their spouses; Statler and Amy French, Laramie and Sam Nichols, Adam and Abi Schilling, Amanda Schilling and Logan Metsker, Lindsey and Jeff Shaver, Shyann and Trent Wilson, Katy Cooper, ShaLynn and Tim Dannels, and Koty Cooper; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Stockton, with Pastor Ronnie Backs officiating.
Visitation with the family will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Zion Cemetery in Jerico Springs or the building fund for St. Andrew Lutheran Church.
Please send donations in care of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home in Stockton, Missouri.