Nov. 26, 1941-July 4, 2019
Glenora “Allene” Reynolds went to see the Lord July 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Allene was born in Sheldon on Nov. 26, 1941, to Leo Alden Hobbs and Freda Sue Conley Hobbs.
She was united in marriage to Roger Wilson Reynolds on July 21, 1961.
They were blessed with five children.
Allene had a passion for writing and pursued her love of the written word through her career as a reporter. Allene also had short stories and articles published in national magazines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Susan Green; and one sister.
She is survived by her husband Roger Reynolds of Jerico Springs; son Todd Reynolds of Jerico Springs; daughters Tammy Milburn and husband Bryan of Bolivar, Shelly Maphies and husband Larry of Jerico Springs and Shelia Reynolds of Jerico Springs; brother Leo Hobbs and wife Grace of Kansas City; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are pending under the direction of Sheldon Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs.