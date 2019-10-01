George Ramirez, 93, passed away September 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Utopia, Kansas, on January 17, 1926, to George P. and Soledad Ramirez. Theirs was a large and loving family, with 10 children, rich family traditions and many shared memories.
George served in the Army Air Corps from 1944-46 and was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a degree from the Kansas State University College of Engineering in 1950. He worked at Benson Manufacturing and then spent most of his career employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was District Manager of the Kansas City District from 1959-1973 and Project Manager at Stockton Lake from 1973-1986.
George and his wife Faye were married 60 years and had four children; Elizabeth “Liz,” Gary, Henry, and Brent; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
After retirement, George enjoyed traveling, golf and fishing. He was a lifelong gardener and prolific tinkerer who generously shared both produce and creations.
George is preceded in death by his wife; all but one of his siblings; a son; and a granddaughter. All who remain will miss his willing hands and ready smile.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at McGilley and Hoge Memorial Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, Kansas. A second visitation will be held 11 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton, with burial following in the Stockton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 370, 7500 W. 75th St. Overland Park, Kansas, which has hosted many Ramirez family celebrations, or to Catholic Community Hospice, who cared for George at the end of his life.