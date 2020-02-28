Nov. 21, 1935-Feb. 24, 2020
Ernest K. Redger, 84, Stockton, formerly of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, entered the presence of his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Edna, of Stockton; daughter, Rita Leavesley of New Port Richey, Florida.
He also has four stepchildren, Rick Walker and wife, Paula, Wanda Coley and husband Gary, Terry Walker and wife Jackie, and Kevin Walker and wife, Loretta.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Sophia Redger, and brother, Kenneth.
He has two siblings, Chuck Redger and wife, Judy, of Gig Harbor, Washington, and Naomi Base of Susanville, California.
Ernest leaves behind five grandchildren and 15 step grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
He was a meek man who brought great joy to his family and friends.
A viewing will be held 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, and a celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Agapé Baptist Church, Stockton.
Interment will follow services at the Agapé Cemetery.