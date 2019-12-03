E. Jeanne Williamson was born July 3, 1929 and passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. She was born in Boonville, Missouri to Ellis and Velma (Routon) Harris.
Jeanne was a retired meat wrapper and a 50-year member of Rebekah of Oddfellows Order Lodge 643.
She was a Baptist, baptized at age 12 by Dr. Paul Weber. She and J.R. currently attended Stockton United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, J.R. of the home, daughter, Nancy Greinke and husband Ken, grandson Caleb Greinke and wife Sarah; great-granddaughter Aurelia; and two siblings.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to National Federation of the Blind of Missouri, the American Heart Association or Stockton United Methodist Church.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, with funeral at 11:30 a.m., Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. Burial following services in Stockton Cemetery.