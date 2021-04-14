Dylan DeVoe Templeton, 30, was the son of Warren Templeton and Kelly West and husband Joe West. Dylan was born October 8, 1990 in Bolivar. He spent his childhood in the Stockton Community and where he graduated from Stockton High School.
Dylan pursued a career in the food service industry and traveled many places. He worked for the Kansas City Sprint Center, Arrowhead Stadium and the historic Wrigley Field. Most recently he managed a franchise restaurant in the Kanas City area.
He loved the new experiences in all his travels, music, shooting, hunting, kayaking, good bourbon and cigars. He enjoyed a winning game of poker, and coming home to spend time with his extended family. He was a Formula One racing fan, and loved the outdoors. With all that, he also loved to see people laugh and he always tried to make that happen.
Survivors include, father Warren Templeton, mother and stepfather Kelly and Joe West; two sisters Mallory Templeton and Shaylynn West; stepbrother Jordan West. Grandparents Steve and Marsha Jones; uncles Casey and Jesse Jones; aunt Debbie Mantonya and many special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his uncle Marvin Robison and grandmother Norma Robison, and great-grandmother Marguerite Jones.
Services will be held at Stockton Christian Church on Tuesday, April 13, at 11 a.m., with visitation on Monday, April 12, at Brumback Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pankey Cemetery.