Dr. William A. “Bill” Huseman, 67, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, at his home in El Dorado Springs.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1952 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Arthur A. and Catherine E. Janssen Husemen. Bill became a resident of Scott City, Kansas, in 1978, pursuing a career of farming and ranching. He carried his passion of conservation and land preservation for more than 50 years. In 2000 he moved to El Dorado Springs, continuing his love for land and cattle.
After graduating from high school in Scott City, he attended Kansas State University earning his degree in veterinary medicine. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Scott City, American Veterinary Medical Association, Kansas Livestock Association and National Cattleman's Beef Association.
Survivors include two sisters, Cheryl and Leon France, Scott City, Kansas; Joann and Jerry Riemann, Dighton, Kansas; five nephews and nieces, Kim and Mark Sorensen, Garden City, Kansas; Chanelle and Corey Stephens, Dighton, Kansas; Tracy France, Kansas City, Kansas; Clint and Amy France, Marienthal, Kansas; Heath and Tara France, Hays, Kansas. He was also loved and adored by many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunt Velma Huseman and nephews Justin Martin and Dallas Martin.
Funeral Services were Friday, Sept. 13, at the First Christian Church, Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Rodney Hopper presiding.
Interment was in Scott County Cemetery, Scott City, Kansas.
Visitation was Thursday, Sept. 12, at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.
Memorials can be made out to the Dr. William Huseman Scholarship Fund or First Christian Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Caplinger Mills Fire House.