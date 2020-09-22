June 22, 1953-Sept. 17, 2020
Doug Hufferd was born June 22, 1953. He passed away at Lake Stockton Health Care Facility, Sept. 17, in Stockton.
Survivors include his wife Gail; daughter Misty and Tony Trucks of Parsons, Kansas; son Myles Hufferd and Kalee Ruff of Willard; and Megan Hufferd of Stockton; and grandsons Brenden Crowley and Ethan Trucks of Parsons, Kansas, and Dylan and Collin Ruff of Willard.
Doug was the owner operator of Stockton State Park Marina, Mt. Carmel Inn and Owl Haven Resort of Stockton.
A memorial service was held on Monday, Sept. 21, at The Hill, Stockton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Hill are encouraged.