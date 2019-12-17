Dorothy Rose Ann (Randolph) Hightower, Stockton, daughter of Ray and Grace (Williams) Randolph, was born Aug. 23, 1935 in Marshfield. She departed this life Dec. 16, 2019, and was 84 years of age at her time of passing.
On Nov. 20, 1953, Rose Ann was united in marriage to Jerry Lee Hightower. They created a beautiful life together for 66 years.
Rosie spent most of her life serving as a homemaker on her family farm located in Niangua, until later relocating to Buffalo, where they lived for eight years. In 2003, Jerry and Rosie moved to Stockton, where they spent the rest of her life.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother to many where she earned the proud title of “Grandma Buffalo.” When in the kitchen, she was known for her famous brown beans and corn bread or cherry pie with homemade crust. If anyone ever needed her on a Saturday night, they most always knew where they could find her — out with all of her ladies at Bingo night.
In her free time, she enjoyed piecing together puzzles and never missed an episode of Judge Judy or her 12 o’clock soap operas.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Hightower of Stockton; two sons, Danny Hightower and Sherry Caudle Hightower of Conway, and Dean Hightower and wife Janna of Niangua; one daughter, Carole Wilkerson and husband Mark, Stockton; and one daughter-in-law, Trish Hightower, Marshfield; brother Jim Randolph, Marshfield; seven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rosie was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Grace Randolph; one son, Mark Steven Hightower; two brothers, Bob and Bud Randolph; and four sisters, Billie Jo Bills, Evalee Rader, Marguerite (Pickle) McKenzie and Erma Richards.
Rosie will be deeply missed by her family, her friends and to all that knew her.
Celebration of Life service for Dorothy Rose Ann (Randolph) Hightower will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Day Funeral Home, Marshfield, with Scott Fraker officiating.
Visitation will follow the service.
Burial will be in Marshfield Cemetery, Marshfield, Missouri, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.