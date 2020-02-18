Dorothy Launa Davis died on Feb. 12, 2020, four days after her 101st birthday.
Dorothy was the daughter of Coon and Vida Luella Miller.
She graduated from Stockton High School and attended Central Missouri State Teacher's College. She taught school in rural Missouri for two years.
In 1941, she married Elmer Lee Davis of Blairstown. For several years she worked in retail sales and in the business office of Macy's in downtown Kansas City. In 1981, she retired from Macy's.
Among her favorite activities were gardening and housecleaning. She lived in Sugar Creek for nearly 50 years, and was a member of the Mt. Washington Baptist Church.
She moved to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1997, to be near her son.
She is survived by her son, Philip Davis; her sister, Adrian Rippetoe; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Davis; her brothers, Vaughn Miller and Chris Miller; and her sister, Georgia Patterson.