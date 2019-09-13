Donna White
Nov. 12, 1946-Sept. 12, 2019
Donna White, 72, Stockton, passed away Sept. 12, 2019, in Stockton.
Donna was born Nov. 12, 1946, in Macon, to parents John and Ruth Stackhouse.
Before moving to Stockton in 1998, Donna lived most of her life in the Independence area.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ken White; and adoring children Russell Lacey, Randy Lackey, and Rhonda Lackey.
Donna’s youngest son, Ryan Lacey, perished in 2015.
Donna also leaves behind her brother, Chuck Stackhouse; and sister, Betty Miller; along with eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
There aren’t enough words to properly memorialize Donna. Here are but a few: joyful, kind, compassionate, generous, humble, hard-working, fun-spirited, smart, beautiful, artistic, creative, strong, and brave. Simply put, Donna had the gift of making everyone she loved — and literally everything she touched — truly better. Donna’s incredible impact on her family will live on eternally.
In lieu of a funeral, Donna’s family is holding a celebration of her life from 1-5 p.m., Sept. 21, at the Cedar Gap Shelter near Stockton Dam.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.