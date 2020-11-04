Donna M. Hines, Stockton, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born on April 15, 1932, to Stella and Louis D. Atkinson of Wallace County, Kansas. She married Maurice G. Hines from Tuthill, South Dakota, on Aug. 31, 1952. To this union, four children were born; son Doug Henninger of Idyllwild, California, daughter Denise Hines of Stockton, son Samuel Hines of Omaha, Nebraska, and son Daniel Hines of Kansas City.
Survivors include her brother Harold Atkinson of Portland, Oregon; sister Betty Smades of Fort Worth, Texas; her children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Maurice; sister Leona Korbe; and brother Gordon Atkinson.
Visitation will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton. A private family funeral will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests everyone wear a mask in remembrance of Donna.