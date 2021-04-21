Donna Lea Fisher Cooper, 87, passed away on April 11, at 2:53 a.m. at Parkview Health Care Facility in Bolivar.
She was the widow of Coy Cooper Jr. They shared 70 years of marriage together before his passing. To this union were born four children, Rick, Kathy, Jeff and Lesa.
Donna was born on a farm near Fair Play on Dec. 14, 1933, to Athel and Velma Fisher. She attended Bear Creek High School. She worked as a homemaker and farm wife.
Donna enjoyed gardening, canning and working on the farm helping Coy raise hogs and cattle. She was a wonderful cook who made amazing chicken and dumplings, fried chicken, peach cobbler and apple pie. Her family would literally drive for miles just to have her fix them her biscuits and gravy.
Donna was saved at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member at Mt. Olive Baptist Church for 50 years, serving in various capacities and carried many a covered dish to church functions.
She greatly enjoyed taking vacations with her family, Colorado being one of her favorite places to visit. Few things brought her greater joy in life than her grandkids, Julie, Kristi, Jacob, Curtis, Phillip, Jonathon, Jason, Jordan, Jessica, Jarod, Scott, Bethany and Bradley, and great-grandkids Logan, Lucus, Trenton, Trinity, Kirstyn, Gavin, Brock, Jackson, Clay, Owen, Alison, Kylyn, Sasha, Killian, Ronin, Blakely, Coy, Juliette, Jo Jo, Kaylee, Ada, Jordy, Jensen and two more on the way. Donna took great pride in having rocked almost all of them as babies while singing “Love Lifted Me” or “Rock-A-Bye Baby.”
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Coy, and son Rick. She is survived by Rick’s wife, Della, daughter Kathy (Mike) Afton, son Jeff (Geni) Cooper and daughter Lesa (Eddie) Crain, 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, her brother Wendell Fisher and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Olive Baptist Church.