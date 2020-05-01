Donna Fay Conway

Nov. 13, 1951-April 28, 2020
Donna Fay (Williams) Conway, 68, El Dorado Springs, passed away on Tuesday, April 28. Donna was born Nov. 13, 1951, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois, to parents Gene Williams and Ruby Williams Craft. She attended school in Nevada.
Donna was united in marriage to Charley Conway on Aug. 25, 1972, in Lakewood, Colorado. They moved around several times before settling in El Dorado Springs in 1993.
Donna worked various jobs, but was a homemaker most of her life. Her greatest enjoyment was raising her children and being actively involved in all their activities. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved all of her visits with them.
When coming to Donna for advice, her astrology knowledge was second to none. And, most of what she would say was spot on.
Donna was deeply devoted to her Christian faith and is now reunited with her Heavenly Father
Survivors include her mother, Ruby Williams Craft of Milo; husband, Charley Conway of the home; daughter, Carrie Garver and spouse Jamie, Stockton; son, Corey Conway and spouse Ashley, O’Fallon; five brothers, Danny, Douglas, Eddie, Kevin, and Ronnie Williams; six grandchildren: Lucas and spouse Tiffani, Amie, Hesston and Wesston Garver, and Callie and Carson Conway; and three great-grandchildren; Aidan Lane, Eason Kade and Archer James.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gene Williams; sister, Elaine Mitts; sister, Margie Carpenter; and brother, Michael Williams.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, at the El Dorado Springs City Cemetery, under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were Jamie Garver, Hesston Garver, Danny Williams, Kevin Williams, Eddie Williams, and Ronnie Williams. Honorary pallbearers were Wesston Garver, Lucas Garver, Carson Conway, Callie Conway and Douglas Williams.
