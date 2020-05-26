Don Warren Poynor, 51, Stockton, passed away Wednesday, May 6.
He was born July 11 1968, to John Gaylord Poynor and Edeltraud Ottilie Poynor in Landstühl, Germany.
Don was a considerate and caring husband, father and friend who never hesitated to help someone in need.
He loved fishing, hunting and serving as a volunteer firefighter.
Don was a disabled U.S. Army Veteran who served in Operation Desert Storm with the 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell Kentucky.
Don’s larger-than-life personality will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife and best friend Sandra Taylor Jones; mother Edeltraud; stepmother Lamona Poynor; father John Gaylord Poynor; sons Joseph and Christopher Poynor; daughters Julie Parish and husband Allen and Jennifer Muehr and husband Lamont; brother Michael Poynor and husband Alex; sister Tammy Garcia and husband Thomas; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial services are pending due to current social distancing recommendations and will be announced by his family at a future date.