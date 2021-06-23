Don Vinson, Jr., 72 of Hollister, passed away on Sunday, June 13, at Cox Medical Center, Branson.
Don Turney Vinson, Jr. was born on May 31, 1949 in Alton, Illinois.
He attended SIU in Edwardsville, Illinois. Don served in the Vietnam Conflict in the United States Air Force. On December 22, 1978, Don married Elsie Conner in Godfrey, Illinois. They moved to Missouri, where Don worked as an electrician with the U.S. Corps of Engineers at the Stockton Dam.
He is survived by his wife, Elsie Vinson of Hollister; daughters, Melissa Vinson of Hollister; Jennifer Harmon and husband Jim of Stockton; and his cousin, Sharon White of Branson.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Don Vinson, Jr. and Ruth (Porter) Vinson.
Private services will be held. Cremation arrangements were by Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.