Oct. 31, 1925-Sept. 21, 2019
Demby Pyle Rutledge, 93, Stockton, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Demby was born Oct. 31, 1925 in Stockton, Missouri, to Sam and Gertrude Rutledge. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1943.
Demby was united in marriage to Phyllis Marie Robison on July 3, 1949, in her parents’ home.
After a few years in Illinois, they became lifelong residents of Stockton, where they lived and worked on a farm for 42 years. Demby and Phyllis gave their lives to the Lord in 1952 and joined the Concord Christian Church. They became members of the Stockton Christian Church in 1963. Demby and Phyllis were married for 66 years.
Demby served his country in World War II in Leyte, Philippines, from Jan. 8, 1944-Apr. 8, 1946. Throughout his career, Demby held various positions within multiple companies. After attending Missouri State Teachers College, he became a crop and dairy farmer, a salesman at National Oats Company in Illinois, a salesman at MFA Milling Company in Springfield, manager at MFA Exchange and Grocery Store in Stockton, and fieldman at MFA Livestock Association. Throughout his career, he also owned and operated his own farm.
Demby’s greatest joy was farming. He farmed with his son, Brent, for 30 years. They fed cattle at Mid-America Feed Yard in Nebraska during that time. He continued farming until December 2018.
He also dearly loved his family and friends, and he particularly enjoyed playing pranks on them. He attended numerous sporting events and was a dedicated fan of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren’s sports teams.
His hobbies included snooker, pool, quail hunting and playing baseball.
Demby was very involved in the Stockton community. He served on the Stockton school board for several years, as well as the boards of multiple community organizations.
He is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; sister Fontella Barritt; and infant brother Denzil Rutledge.
Demby is survived in death by his daughter, Debra Stetina and husband Lonnie; son, Steve and wife Phyllis; son, Tom and wife Teresa; son, Brent and wife Joy; 8 grandchildren and 3 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Marcella Cotter of Springfield; and brother Gus Rutledge and wife Patsy of Stockton.
Visitation is Monday 6-8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
Services are Tuesday at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, Stockton Christian Church, with burial to follow in Gum Springs Cemetery, Stockton, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stockton Christian Church Activity Center.