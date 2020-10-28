Delton “Bud” Olinger, 90, El Dorado Springs, was born on Feb. 12, 1930, and passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
A United States Navy veteran, Bud was known for being extremely patriotic in his views. He was a well-known and constant contributor to the “Letters To The Editor” sections in the local papers. There were always pro and con reactions to his articles, but there was never any doubt about his positions on a multitude of issues. His wit and wisdom will be sorely missed by many.
He retired from C&H Sugar Refinery as a journeyman pipefitter in Crockett, California, where he raised his family. Being an avid hunter, Bud also loved fishing in the San Francisco Bay area and the Pacific Ocean. Also, as a dedicated reader of poetry and history, he passed this on to his children and grandchildren. Among his favorite authors were Jack London, and as of late, Bill O’Reilly – which was no surprise to anyone who knew him.
Survivors include his wife of many years, Nixola June Olinger of El Dorado Springs; daughter Dianna Silva of El Dorado Springs; son Robert Olinger and wife Denise of Collins; granddaughters Rachel Omar and Leah Taylor, both of El Dorado Springs; grandsons Eric Olinger of Stockton, and Sam Olinger of Martinez, California; step-grandchildren Dustin of Concord, California, Curt of Spokane, Washington, Ely of Martinez, California, and Chrissy of Oakland, California; and also, a combined twenty great-grandchildren.
Funeral services with military honors will be officiated by Rev. Dale Hill and held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Sheldon Funeral Home, El Dorado Springs.
Per his final wishes, Bud was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army in the care of Sheldon Funeral Home.