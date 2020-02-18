Dorothy Launa Davis
Fort Worth, Texas
Born: Feb. 8, 1919
Died: Feb. 12, 2020
Services: To be announced at a future date.
James Ethmer Lynch
Dunnegan, Missouri
Born: Feb. 1, 1933
Died: Feb. 11, 2020
Visitation: Pitts Funeral Chapel Saturday, Feb. 15.
Funeral: Military services with burial following in Hartley Cemetery, Fair Play, Monday, Feb. 17.
J. Bob Oldham
Stockton, Missouri
Born: Sept. 17, 1927
Died: Sunday Feb. 16, 2020
Visitation: 9:30 a.m.; funeral 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 29, Stockton
Christian Church.
Burial: Following services in Greenfield Cemetery.