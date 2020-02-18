Dorothy Launa Davis

Fort Worth, Texas

Born: Feb. 8, 1919

Died: Feb. 12, 2020

Services: To be announced at a future date. 

 

James Ethmer Lynch

Dunnegan, Missouri

Born: Feb. 1, 1933 

Died: Feb. 11, 2020

Visitation: Pitts Funeral Chapel Saturday, Feb. 15. 

Funeral: Military services with burial following in Hartley Cemetery, Fair Play, Monday, Feb. 17. 

 

J. Bob Oldham

Stockton, Missouri

Born: Sept. 17, 1927

Died: Sunday Feb. 16, 2020

Visitation: 9:30 a.m.; funeral 10 a.m. Saturday Feb. 29, Stockton

Christian Church.

Burial: Following services in Greenfield Cemetery.