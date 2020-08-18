Joseph Hayward
Dunnegan, Missouri
Born: Jan. 23, 1946
Died: Aug. 8, 2020
Visitation: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton; funeral 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Harvest Assembly Church, Fair Play.
Burial: Following services in Lindley Prairie Cemetery, Bear Creek.
Keith Irvin
Born: Sep. 3, 1939
Died: Aug. 15, 2020
Service: Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 20, Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton; funeral service 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 21, Bruce Funeral Home, Spring Hill, Kansas.
Burial: Following services in Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Scott DeWayne Martin
Independence, Missouri
Born: July 30, 1970
Died: Aug. 6, 2020
Service: Celebration of life, 2 p.m. Aug. 22, at The Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge, Stockton, with reception to follow.
Burial: Stockton Cemetery at a future date to be determined.
Aaron James Pyle
Baxter Springs, Kansas
Born: July 23, 2001
Died: Aug. 3, 2020
Service: Visitation 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, Derfelts Chapel, Baxter Springs, Kansas, with funeral following at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Christpoint Church, Galena, Kansas.
Scott David Sinclair
Stockton, Missouri
Born: Jan. 20, 1971
Died: Aug. 4, 2020
Service: To be announced at a future date in Mulvane, Kansas.