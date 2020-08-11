You have permission to edit this article.
MEMORIAL
David Scott Sinclair
Aug 11, 2020
Aug 11, 2020
Born: Jan. 20, 1971
Died: Aug. 4, 2020
Service: To be announced at a future date in Mulvane, Kansas.
