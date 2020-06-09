Darrell Duwayne Craft, 62, a Northland resident of Kansas City, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 3, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Duwayne was born March 14, 1958 to Loren L. Craft and Carel Dean (Schell) Wallace in Greenfield.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, taking long drives, fishing, hiking and being a handyman. Duwayne also was an avid bowler and received his 300 ring for bowling the perfect game.
He spent the majority of his working career as an International Director of internet technology for BCD Travel.
Duwayne was united in marriage with Patricia “Irene” Webster on Aug. 13, 1977, in Kansas City.
Survivors include his three children Katrina Irene Stoll and husband Vinson of Olathe, Kansas, Kayla Kathleen Swearngin and husband Scott of Parkville, and Derek Duwayne Craft and wife Jessika of Liberty; nine grandchildren, Leah, Hunter, Aiden, Conner, Christopher, Mason, Eli, Brooklyn and Karissa; four siblings, Lenora Dill of Claycomo, Vivian Jones of Stockton, Jim Craft of Parkville, and Lynda Sturdevant of Cleveland.
He is preceded in death by both parents; an infant grandchild; and four siblings, Carel Hackathorne, Leslie Craft, Janice Lizotte and Richard Craft.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., Sunday, June 7, at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville.
A Private Service for the family will follow.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Greenfield. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society.
Memories of Duwayne and condolences to the family may be shared at meyersfuneralchapel.com.