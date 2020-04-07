Corrine Edna Pearson, Stockton, passed away Sunday, April 5, at Lake Stockton Healthcare Facility.
Corinne was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Arkansas, to George and Elva Pearson. Corrine was the mother of one son, John Drew, who preceded her in death.
Corrine was a bookbinder and printer for the Dick Richardson Co. in Kansas City.
Many years ago, she moved to the Stockton area.
She was a very giving, loving person and a lady of strong faith. She served the Lord faithfully and was a dedicated Christian.
Survivors include her nieces Robin Duckworth and Sue Ducey, and families; nephews Troy Duckworth, David Newman and Gary Newman and families; along with many other family members and friends.
Corinne also had many close friends at the Korth Senior Center in Stockton.
She is preceded in death by her sisters Thelma Duckworth, Mary Cramer and Letha Stults; and brothers Leroy Pearson, Ralph Pearson and Harvey Pearson.