On Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, Clyde H. “C.H.” Branstetter passed away at age 65 due to an ongoing illness. Clyde was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, ornery brother and doting uncle.
Clyde was born on March 4, 1954 in California, Missouri to William Branstetter and Pearl (Branch) Beal. Clyde was one of four siblings. On May 21, 1983 he married Frances Masten. They raised four children; Tim, Ginger, Billie and Bobby.
In 1984, he started and fell in love with a career in trucking and drove nearly 6.5 million miles over 30 years. After retirement, Clyde centered his free time around family and friends. Clyde’s true loves in life were spending time camping, hunting and fishing. He was never happier than when he could go out on the boat to check trot lines and snag spoonbill. He loved watching all his grandkids play sports and could be counted on to show up for all of their events.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents William and Pearl, and his oldest sister Glenda Branstetter.
Survivors include his wife Frances of Humansville; son Tim Branstetter and wife Erin of Bolivar; daughter Ginger Dayton and husband Mike of Macon; daughter Billie Coop and husband Caleb of Kansas City; and son Bobby Branstetter and wife Lynzee of Bolivar.
He was a loving grandfather to 8 grandchildren; Heather, Serena, Viktoria, Cameron, Micah, Abby, Michaela and Logan and one great-grandson, Maverick.
He also is survived by his sister Willena Fern Scott and husband Don of Oak Grove; brother William Eugene Branstetter of Stockton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation at 9 a.m. and funeral services at 10 a.m. for Clyde Branstetter will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Harvest Assembly Church, Fair Play.
Burial immediately following in Alder Cemetery, Stockton, under the direction of Bland-Brumback Funeral Home.