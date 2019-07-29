Dec. 3, 1929-July 24-2019
Cleva Berneta (King) Sell, 89, Nixa, and formerly of Jerico Springs, [passed way Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at The Maples in Springfield.
Cleva was born Dec. 3, 1929, near Stockton, to Howard and Eva (Berry) King. She was a graduate of Bear Creek High School and attended Draughon Business College. She was married to Teddy Lee Sell on Aug. 18, 1957, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. She devoted her life to working tirelessly and selflessly to provide for her family.
Cleva was saved on Sep. 7, 1946, during a revival at Mountain Grove Missionary Baptist Church near Stockton. At the time of her death, Cleva was a member of Jerico Springs Missionary Baptist Church.
She was a quiet person with a deep abiding faith that sustained her until the Lord called her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted, her parents, and a brother, David King.
Survivors include her loving daughters Diana LaDean Woods and husband David, Nixa; Janet Seagren and husband Dennis, Elkhorn, Nebraska; and Teresa Sell, Nixa; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Theron King, Stockton; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation was 6-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Bland-Brumback Funeral Home, Stockton.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Maples for their loving care and support during the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ted and Cleva Sell Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Stockton R-1 High School, Attn: Foundation, P.O. Box 190, Stockton, MO 65785.
