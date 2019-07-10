Feb. 6, 1938-June 29, 2019
It is with heavy hearts we must announce Charles “Russ” Gorman, age 81, of Stockton, went to be with his Lord on June 29, 2019, at Cox South Medical Center in Springfield. After a valiant battle with cancer, he passed away surrounded by his wife and family.
Russ was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in December of 1956 as a radioman. The highlight of his naval career was serving two years on board the destroyer USS Buck (DD-761).
The highlight of his life was when he married the love of his life, Melanie, on May 14, 1961. The last leg of his Navy career had him serving overseas with his wife and first son until his discharge in December 1964.
Russ’ love of traveling drew him to a career in the airline industry, which he pursued for over 30 years with TWA, Continental and United Airlines while raising his family.
Upon his retirement in 2004, Russ was able to spend time the way he loved most — traveling with his wife, spending quality time with his family, serving with his church family and his community.
He is survived by his wife, Melanie; two sisters, Barbara and Patricia; his brother James; five children with spouses; Russell and wife LaDonna, Michelle Kimble, Colleen and husband Steve Anderson, Eric and wife Sonya, and Jill. His children and spouses gave Russ’ family 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.