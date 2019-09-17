Charles Edward “Ed” Morlan, 78, El Dorado Springs, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019. Ed was born April 23, 1941, in Cedar County, to Lucious Alfred “Frog” and Ardath Marion (McWilliams) Morlan, on the Ed and Leattie McWilliams farm east of Filley.
Ed grew up in El Dorado Springs, graduating from El Dorado Springs High School in 1959. After high school, Ed worked for the Bureau of Land Management from 1959-1962. Ed married Sherry Green in 1961 and to this union two sons were born. Ed and Sherry were married 57 years before Sherry’s passing in May of 2019. Ed started work in Morlan’s DX Station when he was twelve years old and went in partnership, with his father Lucious (Frog) Morlan in 1966 at the DX Station. Ed became a DX oil jobber in 1969, and then changed to Sinclair Distribution in 1976, until he retired from the station in 1999.
Ed and Sherry opened Morlan Guns in August, 1987. Together they ran Morlan guns which gave them 30 years of fun and memories until they closed in September, 2017.
Ed started buying farmland in 1965, This land allowed him to enjoy many of the things that he loved about the outdoors, such as hunting, fishing and searching for Indian artifacts. Ed also used this land to raise cattle until he passed.
Ed loved El Dorado Springs and the people in the tri-county area. He served 14 years on city council, three years as mayor and four years as mayor protem.
Ed was a devout mason for many years as a member of the Clintonville Lodge 482. Ed served three years as Master of Clintonville Lodge 482 and two years as District Deputy Grand Master of the 43rd Masonic District of Missouri.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents Lucious and Ardath Morlan.
He is survived by his brother Kent Morlan of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sons, York Morlan of Peculiar, and Tad Morlan of Willard; two grandsons, Jacob Morlan and wife Alicia of Stockton, and Caleb Morlan of Willard; one granddaughter, Lauren Hurlburt of Peculiar; and one nephew, Rick East and wife Lori of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Memorial services for Ed Morlan will be held Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Church of God (Holiness) in El Dorado Springs. A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. with the memorial service at 7 p.m. Rev. Brent Bland will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mound Cemetery and left at the funeral home.
